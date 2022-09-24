Nathaniel Hackett Reportedly Hires Veteran Coach To Help With Game Management

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It is clear through the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season that Nathaniel Hackett needs help. He's making a big hire, as a result.

Hackett is reportedly hiring the "widely respected" Jerry Rosburg. He has over 40 years of coaching experience and should be a big boost for the Broncos' staff.

Rosburg will reportedly assist Hackett with game management. He is already attending practice this week.

"After saying he wanted “more efficient decisions” w/gameday operation, Nathaniel Hackett is backing words with action. Per source, Hackett hired widely respected 40-year coach Jerry Rosburg to assist on game management. Huge hire. Rosburg spotted at practice this wk. #9sports," said Mike Klis, via Twitter.

This could prove significant for the Broncos. Hackett is clearly in over his head to start the 2022 season. Surrounding himself with veteran coaches and experience is a great idea.

The Broncos will try and get on the right track this Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers.