Nathaniel Hackett Responds To The Job Security Rumors

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett's seat has seemingly been pretty hot in Denver for much of this season.

The Broncos fell to 3-6 on Sunday, losing 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans in a game which saw Denver not score a point in the second half. It was the Broncos' fifth loss in their last six games.

Hackett was asked on Monday about the mounting rumors surrounding his job security, but the first-year head coach refused to offer much the matter.

Hackett, according to TheDNVR.com's Zac Stevens, said he "learned long ago that you are coaching for your job everyday."

This afternoon, Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright speculated that if Hackett, whose team is last in the league in scoring despite his background as an offensive coach, doesn't turn things around in the second half of the season, he'll be gone at year's end.

Denver will face the Raiders and Panthers, two teams that are arguably in worst shape than they are, in the next two weeks. Win those games and the Broncos could be a factor in the AFC playoff chase down the stretch.

Lose them and the countdown to Hackett's dismissal will really be underway.