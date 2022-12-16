New Details Emerge From Jerry Jeudy's Punishment

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy's antics in the Broncos-Chiefs game last Sunday were costly.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with an official this past weekend. That wasn't the only fine he received from the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Jeudy was fined $13,261 for removing his helmet while on the field.

So in total, Jeudy was fined $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Fortunately for the Broncos, the league didn't suspend Jeudy. The talented wideout had 73 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Week 14.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had a conversation with Jeudy regarding Sunday's outburst. He told reporters that Jeudy's antics were "unacceptable."

Next up for the Broncos is a showdown with the Cardinals. Jeudy will need to be on his best behavior moving forward if he doesn't want to get fined by the league.