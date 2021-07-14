NFL Analyst Predicts AFC Head Coach Will Be Fired

There are always a handful of NFL head coaches who get fired at the end of every season. But there’s also at least one head coach who gets fired in the middle of the season. And this year, one NFL analyst believes that first hired coach comes from the AFC.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Maurice Moton predicted that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will be fired – maybe even midseason. Moton cited the team’s potential struggles on offense combined with a new front office as factors in his potential ousting.

“When you check the temperature on Vic Fangio’s hot seat, the thermometer might burst,” Moton wrote. “He’s gone 12-20 over his first two seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach. They now have a new general manager in George Paton and must sort out a quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater… Though the Broncos should field a top-10 defense… they might struggle to maximize their offensive talent.”

Moton explained how Bridgewater and Lock may struggle to keep the Broncos in contention. He believes that with Paton likely to want his own head coach, Fangio could be fired if they fall out of the hunt.

“With a new front-office executive who may want to hire a head coach of his choosing and two uninspiring quarterbacks vying for the starting role, Fangio could lose his job if Denver falls out of playoff contention by December.”

NEW Column: 9 Bold Predictions for the 2021 NFL Season 📌Dak Prescott throws for how many yards? 😱 📌Aaron Rodgers’ decision 🤔 📌 A new league MVP leads team to SB56 over #Chiefs in AFC 🏆 📌A pass-rushing duo on the rise in the AFC West 👀 ⬇️https://t.co/jsv2KlQYhX — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) July 14, 2021

Vic Fangio was hired in 2019 following nearly 40 years as a top assistant in football. He was even an assistant in the now-defunct USFL.

After going 7-9 in his first year, the Broncos went just 5-11 in his second year. Many people believed that Fangio might be fired after the season, just as his predecessor, Vance Joseph, was after his first two seasons below .500.

But the Broncos decided to give Fangio at least one more chance. Whether it’s his last chance remains to be seen.

Will Vic Fangio last the entire 2021 NFL season? Can he make it to 2022?