NFL Announces Punishment For Jerry Jeudy After Making Contact With Official

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made contact with an official while having an outburst on the field. He was not penalized nor ejected when it happened.

A few days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jeudy would face fines for multiple violations, which includes removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official.

Well, it turns out Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

This is honestly a light form of discipline for Jeudy. The NFL could've considered a suspension for Sunday's actions.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett addressed Jeudy's outburst this week. He called the Alabama product's actions "unacceptable."

“I was told by the referee that it happened, and I went and addressed it right away and talked with him,” Hackett said, via The Denver Post. “He definitely knew that he was wrong… You can’t do that. We addressed that.”

Jeudy will need to stay calm and collected this Sunday when the Broncos face the Cardinals at home.