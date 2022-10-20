NFL Coaches Admit They've Been Sleeping In Team's Facility

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

This season hasn't started off on the right foot for the Denver Broncos, but make no mistake, their coaching staff is committed to turning things around.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten and other coaches on Denver's staff have slept in the facility the past three weeks, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.

Stevens said the coaching staff is fully committed to "grinding to get the team back on track."

After jumping out to a 2-1 record, the Broncos lost three games in a row. This past Monday night, they blew an early 10-0 lead to the Chargers.

The Broncos will face a red-hot Jets team this weekend. Another loss may just send this year's squad into a downward spiral.

On the flip side, a win over the Jets could give the Broncos a boost heading into the weakest portion of their schedule.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Jets game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.