2 NFL Teams Reportedly Under Investigation For Discipline

A general view of the Denver Broncos stadium.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sports Authority Field at Mile High prior to kickoff between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL is dealing with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks within organizations throughout the league. Two of these teams may face discipline.

The Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos are currently under investigation for potential violations of COVID-19 protocol, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.  Both teams have made headlines due to their recent outbreaks.

The Ravens have more than a dozen people on their COVID-19 list, and recently disciplined strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to adhere to guidelines. Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back to Tuesday due to the positive tests.

As for the Broncos, well, they’re about to start a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback because all of the signal callers on the roster are out due to one testing positive and the others being in close contact without wearing masks.

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL fined the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints for violating league COVID protocols.

The Saints also lost a seventh-round draft pick as part of their punishment.

We’ll see what the league has in store for Baltimore and Denver.


