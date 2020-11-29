2 NFL Teams Reportedly Under Investigation For Discipline

The NFL is dealing with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks within organizations throughout the league. Two of these teams may face discipline.

The Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos are currently under investigation for potential violations of COVID-19 protocol, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both teams have made headlines due to their recent outbreaks.

The Ravens have more than a dozen people on their COVID-19 list, and recently disciplined strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to adhere to guidelines. Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back to Tuesday due to the positive tests.

As for the Broncos, well, they’re about to start a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback because all of the signal callers on the roster are out due to one testing positive and the others being in close contact without wearing masks.

Broncos and Ravens are under investigation for potential discipline, per sources. Every team that has alleged COVID protocol violations gets reviewed; it’s standard. NFL and NFLPA first work to control spread, then review facts, then NFL considers discipline for any violations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL fined the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints for violating league COVID protocols.

The Saints also lost a seventh-round draft pick as part of their punishment.

Sources: The #Patriots were fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations stemming from issues in October when Cam Newton & others tested positive. The #Saints were fined $500K and docked a 7th round pick for their mask-less locker room celebration. They are repeat offenders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

We’ll see what the league has in store for Baltimore and Denver.