NFL World Crushing The Denver Broncos’ Field Conditions Today

The biggest takeaway from the first half of the Broncos-Chiefs game this Saturday is that Empower Field at Mile High might just need new turf.

For starters, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has already slipped on the field twice this Saturday. He fell right on his backside during pregame warmups, and then slipped on one of the Chiefs’ kickoffs.

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney also fell during the first half of this game. His left foot slipped out from under him, resulting in a sack for the Broncos.

The Broncos’ poor field conditions were on full display in the final two minutes of the first half. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock fell hard while trying to run for a first down. A few players later, Chiefs running back Darrel Williams slipped on a short pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on Denver’s field conditions, tweeting “That turf is garbage.”

That turf is garbage. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 8, 2022

Teope isn’t the only media member who criticized the turf at Empower Field.

“The Broncos probably need to get field turf,” Andrew Hammond of Detroit Free Press tweeted.

The Broncos probably need to get field turf. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) January 8, 2022

Of course, NFL fans had plenty of things to say about the field conditions this afternoon.

“What did the Broncos do to this turf? Did they water it all night long to try and eliminate the Chiefs’ speed? I’m kidding, mostly,” one fan wrote.

What did the Broncos do to this turf? Did they water it all night long to try and eliminate the Chiefs' speed? I'm kidding, mostly. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 8, 2022

“Broncos turf has Butker looking like Charlie Brown,” another fan said.

Broncos turf has Butker looking like Charlie Brown — PB Wilson (@PBWilsonMusic) January 8, 2022

Hopefully, the Broncos can get their field conditions under control for the second half.

