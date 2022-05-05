Peyton Manning Refers To "Our" Broncos: Fans React

ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It has been several years since Peyton Manning suited up for the Denver Broncos, but he still refers to them as his team.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Manning was asked about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Unsurprisingly, Manning believes Wilson will shine in the Mile High City.

"He's off to a fast start. I do think it's advantage for Russell to come in with a new coaching staff because everyone is learning," Manning said. "Russell is going to know this offense better than anybody, so he's going to be in the teaching mode as well. If you're a new player and you're catching up to everybody else in a leadership position, that can be difficult.

Manning continued: "I think he's going to be great for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, I'm excited to see him get to work this fall."

Broncos fans couldn't help but point out that Manning said "our young receivers" during Wednesday's interview. That one comment was enough to make them smile.

The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since Manning retired.

Perhaps that drought will come to an end this fall since Wilson will be under center for Denver.