NFL Franchise Announces Sale Process Is Underway

Those with the requisite funds for an NFL team received good news on Tuesday afternoon when a team officially went up for sale.

Over the past few months, rumors of the Denver Broncos popping back on the market surfaced. Well, just a few moments ago, team president and CEO Joe Ellis confirmed the Broncos are for sale.

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced the sale process for the Broncos is officially underway.

“The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos. We have retained Steve Greenberg of Allen & Company as our financial advisor and Joe Leccese of Proskauer Rose LLP as our legal advisor for this transition of ownership,” the statement read.

“Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.”

Peyton Manning and John Elway were reportedly interested in forming a team to buy the franchise. However, there will be plenty of interested parties.

Every time an NFL team goes up for sale, Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos’ name also seems to pop up.

