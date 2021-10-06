NFL Insider Has Update On Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. How is he holding up as the Broncos begin practice this week?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater is “progressing” through the NFL concussion protocol and is reportedly feeling better. But he won’t be practicing today.

Taking the first team reps for the Broncos will be third-year quarterback Drew Lock. Lock took the reins for Bridgewater after he suffered his injury and went 12 of 21 for 113 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times in the 23-7 loss to Baltimore.

Bridgewater has been enjoying a pretty strong year so far. He has completed 72-percent of his passes for 892 yards and five touchdowns with no picks through four games.

Teddy Bridgewater has been a revelation for the Denver Broncos so far. He’s on pace for what may be the best season of his career if he plays a full season.

But the Broncos’ playoff hopes will likely hinge on their defense, which currently ranks in the top-4. That defense will be sorely tested over the next few weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos defense should be able to give Bridgewater or Lock plenty of opportunities to improve on their 3-1 record.

How much harder will it be for the Broncos to win with Drew Lock as opposed to Teddy Bridgewater?