Buckle up, Broncos fans. Von Miller is one of several notable names being discussed as potential trade candidates ahead of next week’s deadline.

Several teams are considering trading to acquire Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Pass rushers are always sought after around the trade deadline. Teams in contention are always eager to add impact players like Miller. The Broncos, meanwhile, may want to get rid of Miller’s $9 million salary he’s due the rest of this season.

“Several NFL teams are mulling a full-throated pursuit of future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller before Tuesday’s trade deadline, league sources said, while the Giants continue to shop former first-round pick Evan Engram, a process that began in the summer,” La Canfora writes.

An NFL GM thinks it’s plausible seeing that Von Miller has wanted out of Denver for a while now.

And let’s not forget the Broncos are expected to be sellers ahead of the deadline.

“If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides (Deshaun) Watson, that would be it,” one GM said of a potential Miller trade, via CBS Sports. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM George Paton) has to be looking for picks at this point.”

The Broncos might as well look around and see what they can get for Miller.

Teams trying to make a playoff run may be willing spend more than Denver expects. Stay tuned.