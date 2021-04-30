The Spun

NFL Insider Unveils Potential Broncos Offer In Hypothetical Aaron Rodgers Trade

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers with his hands in a hand warmer.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on December 09, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sorry, football fans. It appears the Aaron Rodgers-Broncos trade rumors have dissipated in a hurry, but it’s still possible Denver eventually makes a worthwhile offer.

The reality is Rodgers’ career in Green Bay appears to be over. The Packers probably made the situation worse last night when they drafted a defensive player in the first round for the ninth time in the last 10 years. Oh, and what about that one year they selected an offensive player? It was a quarterback (Jordan Love).

Once Adam Schefter nearly broke the internet with his Rodgers report Thursday night, the Broncos emerged as the favorite to land the 2020 NFL MVP. Some reports even indicated a trade almost came to fruition, but nothing ever materialized.

For now, the trade rumors have died down. In the scenario they heat back up, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has unveiled what it would take for the Broncos to acquire Rodgers from the Packers: several first-round picks, Teddy Bridgewater and another enticing, young player.

One of the issues Denver may face in trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers is the Packers will probably want an exciting offensive player like Jerry Jeudy, in return. Rodgers, obviously, wouldn’t want the Broncos to give up any offensive play-makers.

Regardless, Denver makes plenty of sense as a landing spot for Rodgers. John Elway likes to give his quarterbacks as much freedom as possible, and it’s no secret a lack of freedom has been Rodgers’ main source of frustration in Green Bay.

The Packers continue to state they won’t be trading Rodgers anytime soon, though. It’s going to be a whirlwind couple of days here.


