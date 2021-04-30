Sorry, football fans. It appears the Aaron Rodgers-Broncos trade rumors have dissipated in a hurry, but it’s still possible Denver eventually makes a worthwhile offer.

The reality is Rodgers’ career in Green Bay appears to be over. The Packers probably made the situation worse last night when they drafted a defensive player in the first round for the ninth time in the last 10 years. Oh, and what about that one year they selected an offensive player? It was a quarterback (Jordan Love).

Once Adam Schefter nearly broke the internet with his Rodgers report Thursday night, the Broncos emerged as the favorite to land the 2020 NFL MVP. Some reports even indicated a trade almost came to fruition, but nothing ever materialized.

For now, the trade rumors have died down. In the scenario they heat back up, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has unveiled what it would take for the Broncos to acquire Rodgers from the Packers: several first-round picks, Teddy Bridgewater and another enticing, young player.

Multiple 1sts, a mid rounder, Teddy Bridgewater and another player? Probably an ascending player on a rookie deal. Someone like (hypothetically) Bradley Chubb. https://t.co/vAyTzZLlfM — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 30, 2021

One of the issues Denver may face in trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers is the Packers will probably want an exciting offensive player like Jerry Jeudy, in return. Rodgers, obviously, wouldn’t want the Broncos to give up any offensive play-makers.

Regardless, Denver makes plenty of sense as a landing spot for Rodgers. John Elway likes to give his quarterbacks as much freedom as possible, and it’s no secret a lack of freedom has been Rodgers’ main source of frustration in Green Bay.

The Packers continue to state they won’t be trading Rodgers anytime soon, though. It’s going to be a whirlwind couple of days here.