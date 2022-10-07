NFL Network Host Trashes Russell Wilson After Broncos Loss

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt didn't hold back when talking about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this Friday morning.

While on Good Morning Football, Brandt referred to Wilson as one of the least authentic personalities the NFL has.

Brandt also mentioned that Wilson is playing like Mitch Trubisky right now.

"I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league," Brandt said. "I think Russell Wilson is a poser. And that doesn't mean he is a bad person. Actually, he is a good person. I think he tries to be something that he is not. And when you make the $245 million you either gotta be a really great guy with the locker room who loves you or you gotta be an amazing player."

Wilson has certainly struggled this season, there's no denying it.

According to ESPN, Wilson was 0-of-6 on pass attempts to the end zone on Thursday night. He's also a league-worst 2-for-18 on end-zone attempts this season.

And to make matters worse, Denver committed a ton of money to him in the offseason.

Until Wilson turns things around in Denver, he'll continue to face harsh criticism from the media.