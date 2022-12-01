NFL Network Insider Clarifies His Controversial Report

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this week that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson "lost some people" in Denver's locker room. That report quickly became the No. 1 topic in the football world.

On Wednesday night, Pelissero clarified his comments about Wilson.

Pelissero wants to make it clear that he's not trying to pin all of the Broncos' problems on Wilson. In fact, he pointed out how the star quarterback is dealing with a lot of health-related issues this season.

"I wanted to start off this show by addressing something that Mike [Garafolo] and I discussed yesterday that took on a bit of a life of its own overnight — which is our conversation that we had about the Broncos and Russell Wilson," Pelissero said. "Ultimately I'm responsible — as we all are — for everything that we say on every platform. In this particular case, I wish that some of the other words that I had said on the subject would have gotten equal attention to things about Russell Wilson and the way that some players may feel about the situation right now.

"I also want to go back to the first thing that I said in that segment, which was, 'This is not all Russell Wilson's fault.' He has been hurt throughout the course of the season. He has dealt with the lat strain. He has dealt with a partially-torn hamstring, among other things."

Wilson has been dreadful this season. He's completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 2,369 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Broncos expected Wilson to play at an elite level when they acquired him from the Seahawks.

While this season is shaping up to be a total dud for Wilson, he'll have plenty of opportunities in 2023 to redeem himself.