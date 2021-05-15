The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Considering Filing Grievance Against His Former Team

The Denver Broncos running out onto the field.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ja’Wuan James is clearly not going to go down without a fight. After being released by the Denver Broncos, the veteran offensive tackle is considering filing a grievance for potential lost wages.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was first to report the news regarding James’ potential grievance. It’s a move that many insiders have been anticipating since James’ stint with the Broncos ended because of an injury that occurred away from the team facility.

“Former Broncos OT Ja’Wuan James is strongly considering filing a grievance through the NFLPA over potential lost wages of up to $10M,” Fowler said. “James tore his Achilles away from the facility and Denver released him Friday.”

The Broncos designated James with a non-football injury to avoid paying the remaining money on his contract for this fall. His release has a post-June 1 designation so the front office could split the dead money hit over the next two seasons.

This is a tricky situation for both sides, especially since the NFL Players Association advised players to avoid voluntary workouts at team facilities until the start of training camp.

James had a message for the NFLPA on Friday, tweeting “If you’re gonna advise all of us, we need you to have our backs on the other end of this.”

As for his injury, James revealed that he underwent surgery on his torn Achilles and that he’s in good spirits.

If James ends up filing a grievance through the NFLPA, it’ll be fascinating to see how it plays out.


