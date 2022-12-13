NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Jerry Jeudy Incident

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy removed his helmet while he was on the field and bumped into an official. He was not initially penalized for his actions.

That being said, the NFL will discipline Jeudy later this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Jeudy is facing fines for multiple violations, which includes removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official.

It's unclear how expensive these fines for Jeudy will be. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk claims they'll be "big."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Jeudy about this incident after the loss to the Chiefs.

“I was told by the referee that it happened, and I went and addressed it right away and talked with him,” Hackett said, via The Denver Post. “He definitely knew that he was wrong… You can’t do that. We addressed that.”

Jeudy will have to make sure his emotions don't get the best of him moving forward.