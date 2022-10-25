NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sports Authority Field at Mile High prior to kickoff between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars.

Chubb, a former first-round pick out of NC State, is having another strong season in the Mile High City. He has 24 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

If the Broncos aren't going to give Chubb a lucrative extension in the offseason, they could deal him for a package of draft picks.

Chubb recently addressed the trade rumors. He's trying his best to tune them out.

"Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this,” Chubb said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.”

Since being drafted by the Broncos in 2018, Chubb has racked up 168 total tackles, 58 quarterback hits, 26 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Chubb could give a Super Bowl contender a huge lift for the second half of the season.