NFL Star QB May Not Be Ready For Week 1 After Neck Surgery

After 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens, which peaked with a Super Bowl MVP award, Joe Flacco moved on last season, as Lamar Jackson took over as the face of the franchise. He began the year as starter for the Denver Broncos, before injury derailed his year.

Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Broncos has issues beyond Flacco, especially on offense. Things got better when he was out, and rookie Drew Lock stepped in though.

At 35, Flacco isn’t ready to hang up his cleats though. He has maintained that he plans to play in 2020. The neck injury he suffered last year may make that difficult.

Flacco just had neck surgery in April, per reports. That will require a pretty lengthy recovery, and he may not be cleared to play until August or September, nearing the start of the league year. He still needs to find a new team, and it may be hard for him to latch on, even as a backup, given the circumstances.

Free-agent QB Joe Flacco, whose 2019 season ended because of a neck injury, underwent a 45-minute disc repair in early April, source said. Timeline to be cleared is late August to mid-September, so right around the start of the season. (@caplannfl first noted the surgery) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2020

He’s not the only big-name veteran quarterback on the market, either. Former league MVP Cam Newton is still looking for a new team.

If he’s totally healthy, Joe Flacco could be an intriguing veteran backup option as well. The injury situation exacerbates things, especially with the uncertainty of the coming season overall.

