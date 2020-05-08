The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Star QB May Not Be Ready For Week 1 After Neck Surgery

Joe Flacco takes the field for the Denver Broncos.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens, which peaked with a Super Bowl MVP award, Joe Flacco moved on last season, as Lamar Jackson took over as the face of the franchise. He began the year as starter for the Denver Broncos, before injury derailed his year.

Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Broncos has issues beyond Flacco, especially on offense. Things got better when he was out, and rookie Drew Lock stepped in though.

At 35, Flacco isn’t ready to hang up his cleats though. He has maintained that he plans to play in 2020. The neck injury he suffered last year may make that difficult.

Flacco just had neck surgery in April, per reports. That will require a pretty lengthy recovery, and he may not be cleared to play until August or September, nearing the start of the league year. He still needs to find a new team, and it may be hard for him to latch on, even as a backup, given the circumstances.

He’s not the only big-name veteran quarterback on the market, either. Former league MVP Cam Newton is still looking for a new team.

If he’s totally healthy, Joe Flacco could be an intriguing veteran backup option as well. The injury situation exacerbates things, especially with the uncertainty of the coming season overall.

[Tom Pelissero]

Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.