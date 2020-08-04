The Spun

NFL Star Reveals His Honest Takeaway From ‘The Last Dance’

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, ESPN debuted “The Last Dance” which focused on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.

The documentary series was a massive hit as millions of viewers from around the country tuned in. That includes professional athletes from various sports, like Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.

After watching the series, Miller reflected on Jordan’s approach to the game. The six-time NBA champion famously worked harder than everyone else in the room – and Miller wants to be like that.

Although Miller has a Lombardi Trophy, he didn’t think he was working hard enough.

“Was I really making that commitment to the game, was I doing the same stuff that he did? I looked in the mirror and I said that I wasn’t,” Miller told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Miller is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL and has been since he entered the league in 2011.

The former No. 2 overall pick said he considered sitting out the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19.

“I thought about it,” Miller said. “You know, when they gave us the option out, I really thought about all my aunts and my family. I took serious consideration and the things that could possibly happen.”

However, he said the Broncos have done a great job making he and the rest of the team feel comfortable heading into 2020.


