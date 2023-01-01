NFL Team Is Changing Play Callers On Sunday Afternoon

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have been trying pretty much anything to get going this season.

Today, in their first game after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Denver will use its third different play caller of the 2022 campaign.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten will be calling the plays, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. He will take over for quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who replaced Hackett as the play caller in November.

"I've been told by coaches on the offensive side of the ball that they have changed this offense so many times to accommodate Russell Wilson and make him feel comfortable, they're not even sure what the identity of this offense truly is," Palmer said.

Palmer added that Denver's identity this afternoon will be based around its running game. The Broncos and interim head coach Jerry Rosburg want to keep the Kansas City Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field as much as possible.

Denver and Kansas City will kick off at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon. The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since 2015.