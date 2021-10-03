The Denver Broncos are putting their 3-0 undefeated record on the line against the Baltimore Ravens today. Unfortunately, they’re going to be a bit short-handed at some critical positions.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos will be missing seven starting players against Baltimore. Perhaps the most notable absence will be on the offensive line, with starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow both ruled out.

Risner has been the Broncos’ starting left guard since going 41st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and has never missed a game until today. Glasgow is in his second year with the Broncos after spending his first four with the Detroit Lions.

Five other players were listed as questionable for the game, including running back Melvin Gordon. Unless there were some late editions, it appears that Gordon and the others have been downgraded to out.

The Baltimore Ravens are 2-1 this season thanks to an incredible start to the campaign by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP currently leads the NFL in yards per completion and yards per rush attempt – an NFL first.

Denver’s first three opponents – the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets – are a combined 0-10. Suffice it to say, this will be the first real test of the season.

Will the injuries result in Denver’s first loss of the season?

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.