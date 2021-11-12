The Broncos’ coaching staff is expected to be shorthanded this Sunday against the Eagles. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced that Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is currently in COVID-19 protocols.

Pelissero added that Shurmur is not expected to coach in Sunday’s game. That’s an unfortunate blow to the Broncos’ coaching staff to say the least.

With Shurmur expected to miss this weekend’s game, the Broncos have to figure out who’ll call plays against the Eagles. Two options to take over Shurmur’s role this Sunday are running backs coach Curtis Modkins and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula.

The Broncos’ offense hasn’t been very consistent under Shurmur this season, but he did put together an outstanding game plan last Sunday against the Cowboys.

Last weekend, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Javonte Williams also had a nice performance, rushing for 111 yards on 17 carries.

Shurmur isn’t the only member of the Broncos in COVID-19 protocols this week. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Justin Strnad, offensive guard Austin Schlottmann and quarterback Drew Lock are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hopefully, the Broncos can put an end to their issues on the COVID-19 front very soon.