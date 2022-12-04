NFL World Is Shocked By The Broncos' Loss On Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A nightmare 2022 season continued for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Despite knocking Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the game in the first half and holding Baltimore to 285 yards of total offense and 10 points, Denver lost 10-9 to fall to 3-9 on the season.

The Broncos have lost four in a row and eight of their last nine. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is a dead man walking, but fans are also expressing their mounting frustrations with Russell Wilson.

"That wasn't on McManus and the defense. This loss was all on the offense," a fan tweeted.

"This loss is not on Hackett, it's not on the defense, this is strictly on Wilson," added one Broncos diehard. "You're expected to produce more points being paid 200+ million. You're supposed to be the best player at the most important position. No excuses man."

"I am at a loss of words for this @Broncos team…I have nothing," said former Rutgers football player and diehard Broncos fan Eric LeGrand, who is usually as sociable as they come.

"The best part about that Broncos loss is that the game was at 10am and I still have most of my Sunday ahead of me," chimed in another fan who was anxious to look for the bright side.

Things don't get any easier for the Broncos either. Up next: a date with the Kansas City Chiefs next week.