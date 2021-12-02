NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason.

According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Broncos were most recently owned by Pat Bowlen from 1984 until his death in 2019. Since then, the franchise been in control of a trust, with the long-term ownership future still up in the air.

As a storied organization with a rich history, the Broncos would surely garner ample interest and command a hefty price when the time for a sale comes. According to a valuation before the 2021 season, the franchise could be worth nearly $3.8 million, which is a price that would blow away the record for the most expensive sale of an NFL team.

There’s been rumors that the Broncos would soon hit the market, but Thursday’s report significantly built up the anticipation. Many fans and media members took to social media to give their thoughts on the likely sale coming up in Denver.

The Broncos are about to be sold, eh? Put them on sale at the Dollar Tree and see how many Chiefs fans buy this toilet bowl cleaner instead. 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RPxACjePCl — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) December 2, 2021

YES PLEASE sale and get rid of John Elway and all of the execs. ⚡️ “BREAKING: The Denver Broncos are moving closer to being sold.” by @Sportico https://t.co/BlxGH7HlKY — Bear Grillz (@itsbeargrillz) December 2, 2021

Glad the @NFL has relocation guidelines in place to make sure they follow proper protocol! just kidding https://t.co/RoSkCFPYnP — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) December 2, 2021

Broncos on the move outta Denver…? https://t.co/dbCQlUDSDK — WinView Games (@WinViewGames) December 2, 2021

The Sportico report comes just days before the Broncos will play their biggest game of the 2021 season thus far. Denver takes on Kansas City this Sunday in an important AFC West battle that has some postseason implications.

The Broncos will have to do their best to keep the focus on the field this weekend, rather than what might transpire after the year in terms of ownership.