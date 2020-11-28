NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Broncos Quarterback News

Have you ever seen an NFL team play an entire game without a quarterback?

Well, it looks like you will on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos will be without all of their quarterbacks on Sunday. The Broncos’ quarterbacks have all been deemed ineligible to play due to a positive COVID-19 and none of the QBs wearing masks at a time of possible exposure.

“All the QBs on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source,” he reports.

And, yes, the game is still expected to be played.

“Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source.”

Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints. https://t.co/ig4knEI9vQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Royce Freeman is reportedly the Broncos’ emergency quarterback option. Fantasy football owners might want to make note of that before kickoff on Sunday and hit the waiver wire…

Third-string RB Royce Freeman is Broncos emergency QB. Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay in Wildcat may be another option if Lock/Rypien/Bortles ruled out for Saints game tomorrow. Calabrese? Whole QB deal is currently under review by NFL. #9sports https://t.co/TJST2POc4o — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

ESPN fantasy football expert Matthew Berry summed up the situation.

Saints D/ST available in 24% of ESPN leagues & I expect a popular DFS play tomorrow. Royce Freeman is Denver’s emergency QB. The week gets crazier and crazier. https://t.co/XooQqrhqHD — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 28, 2020

It’s going to be a wild afternoon.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to play at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.