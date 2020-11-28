The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Broncos Quarterback News

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Have you ever seen an NFL team play an entire game without a quarterback?

Well, it looks like you will on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos will be without all of their quarterbacks on Sunday. The Broncos’ quarterbacks have all been deemed ineligible to play due to a positive COVID-19 and none of the QBs wearing masks at a time of possible exposure.

“All the QBs on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN. None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source,” he reports.

And, yes, the game is still expected to be played.

“Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source.”

Royce Freeman is reportedly the Broncos’ emergency quarterback option. Fantasy football owners might want to make note of that before kickoff on Sunday and hit the waiver wire…

ESPN fantasy football expert Matthew Berry summed up the situation.

It’s going to be a wild afternoon.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to play at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.