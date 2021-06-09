NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was linked to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, and those rumors started up again in earnest on Wednesday.

It all started when Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Watson’s former teammate with the Houston Texans, hopped on Aqib Talib’s “Catchin’ Fades” podcast and said Denver is “where Watson wants to be.”

“I have a great relationship with Deshaun,” Jackson said. “I’ve been talking to him the past couple of weeks man and like all he’s been telling me is like, ‘look, Jack just tell them that’s where I want to be.’”

Now, maybe Jackson is exaggerating here, or perhaps Watson really has told him that. Either way, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback getting dealt to the Broncos is not quite as simple as it sounds.

Because of Watson’s ongoing legal issues, such a deal is unlikely to happen at all, per Denver-based NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

Without his pending cases being adjudicated in his favor, and then the Texans making him available…Denver pursuit would be a non-starter. https://t.co/6XQagUbWBs — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 9, 2021

Other reactions to the latest Watson/Broncos news including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport throwing cold water on the whispers and former Titans scouting director Blake Beddingfield saying Watson should be focused on playing in Houston.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been getting recruited by former teammates and countless players across the NFL, and he remains open to several options, including the #Broncos. But I don’t believe Denver is “where he wants to be.” Just one possible spot. https://t.co/rTXR4CCVJM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Watson should be open to going back to the @HoustonTexans who invested a big contract in him and has to deal with his PR mess and also the rest of his teammates who have to play without their QB. https://t.co/CnvzqXi0N0 — Blake Beddingfield (@BlakeBedd) June 9, 2021

Of course, given the seriousness of what Watson is facing off the field–more than 20 lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct–there is no guarantee he suits up for anybody this fall.

For now, the Broncos’ starting quarterback projects to be either third-year pro Drew Lock or offseason trade acquisition Teddy Bridgewater.