NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Injury News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson came into the Broncos-Chargers game on Monday night with a shoulder injury. He left SoFi Stadium with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos announced that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of last night's game.

"I kind of scrambled to move around on one, I had to throw it away, it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,'' Wilson told reporters, via ESPN. "Just tried to play through it ... just trying to find a way to win the game.''

Wilson received treatment following Denver's overtime loss. He's going to be evaluated again this Tuesday.

Though it sounds like Wilson legitimately hurt his hamstring, NFL fans believe he's making an excuse for his subpar play.

"Last week he had a random shoulder surgery out of nowhere and now we hear a day later that he had a hammy booboo," a fan said. "Broncos PR really trying to cover up the fact that they made a big mistake with the trade and extension. Herbert has thrown some dots with broken ribs, just saying."

"This dudes PR team must be exhausted," another fan wrote. "From the corny videos he posts, his dumb inspirational tweets, to now after every poor performance having to claim he got injured in the game. The dude is washed up."

"Love how they keep making up injuries every week for this guy because he just sucks at football," a third fan said.

Wilson completed 15-of-28 pass attempts on Monday night for 188 yards with a touchdown.

The Broncos are 2-4 heading into a Week 7 showdown with the Jets. It's too early to tell if Wilson will be available for that game.