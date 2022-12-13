NFL World Reacts To 'Big Fine' That's Coming Soon

During the Broncos-Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy lost his composure on the field.

Not only did Jeudy remove his helmet and shout towards the Broncos' sideline, he actually bumped into an official.

Despite this outburst, Jeudy was not ejected from the game. He wasn't even flagged by the officials.

That doesn't mean Jeudy will avoid any discipline from the NFL, though.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a "big fine" will be imposed on Jeudy.

"A suspension currently isn't expected, but that could change. A big fine will be imposed," Florio said. "The league is curious as to why no foul was called."

Fans have theories as to why Jeudy wasn't penalized on the field.

"The ref was petrified," one fan said.

"Because it would have helped the Chiefs," a second fan commented.

"Shoutout to that ref man," another fan wrote. "He showed so much restraint."

NFL rules prohibit players from making "unnecessary physical contact with a game official."

We'll see just how serious the NFL is about disciplining Jeudy.