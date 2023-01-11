NFL World Reacts To Broncos Coaching Update

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are casting a wide net to find their next head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett less than one year into the job. But one candidate getting some buzz has fans rolling their eyes.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday that the Broncos are set to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the job. Caldwell has been out of the NFL for the past three seasons and last served as quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Caldwell has seven years of head coaching experience, boasting a 62-50 overall record with five winning seasons and four trips to the playoffs as well as a Super Bowl appearance with the Colts in 2009.

But NFL fans don't believe that Caldwell is a qualified candidate for the job. Most of them are decrying this interview as the Broncos' effort to satisfy the Rooney Rule:

These fans mouthing off about it being a Rooney Rule interview are misguided though. The Broncos have already interviewed several minority candidates for the job, including their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Caldwell may not be as flashy of a name as Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton or Dan Quinn, but he has serious experience as both a head coach and a developer of quarterbacks.

Given that the Broncos' biggest needs right now are coaching experience and turning Russell Wilson back into a superstar, they can certainly do worse than a man who took the Detroit Lions to the playoffs twice.

Is Jim Caldwell a serious candidate for the job? What do you think his odds are of getting it?