NFL World Reacts To Broncos Owner's Announcement

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

After months of dealing with disappointing performances, the Broncos finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The future of the franchise is officially up in the air heading into the offseason.

On Tuesday, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner spoke to the media about the franchise's latest job opening.

Penner surprisingly announced that Denver's next head coach will report to him, not general manager George Paton.

Paton, however, will be "intimately involved" in the team's search for a new coach.

Some fans believe this is a smart idea by Penner. Others, however, think he should just fire Paton if he won't let him choose the team's next coach.

"I wouldn't let the GM pick the next head coach after he picked Hackett, that's for sure," Jason McIntyre tweeted.

"Paton’s in timeout," one person said.

"Then fire Paton," another person wrote. "This almost never works out."

Paton said the coaching change in Denver isn't about fixing Russell Wilson. The star quarterback has been putrid this season.

"It's about the entire organization," Paton said. "It's not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do."

The Broncos better hope they get this next hire right.