NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Significant Injury News

The Denver Broncos' passing game may have suffered a devastating blow during this Tuesday's practice.

According to multiple reports, Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field due to an injury.

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Patrick grabbed his leg after making a "brilliant" catch. Some reporters said that he twisted his knee.

Patrick's teammates were huddled around him before he was taken off the field.

The severity of Patrick's injury is unknown at this time. He'll have to undergo medical tests.

NFL fans are understandably upset about this report.

Patrick had 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. During the regular season, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos.

It has been reported that Patrick had noticeable chemistry with Russell Wilson in training camp.

If Patrick misses a considerable amount of time, the Broncos will lean heavily on Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos should have an update on Patrick's status later this week.