NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Will the Broncos make a change at quarterback? Head coach Nathaniel Hackett answered that question during Wednesday's press conference.

Hackett made it clear that he won't sit Russell Wilson this Sunday against the Ravens. However, his response made it seem like a quarterback change could be made in the future.

"Right now, no," Hackett told reporters.

Wilson has struggled this season, there's no doubt about it. Benching him for Brett Rypien would be a tough move to justify though, especially when you consider how much money the team has invested in him.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, football fans believe the Broncos should make a change at head coach before they consider benching Wilson.

"How tf are you gonna bench a 235 million guaranteed QB… you just can’t," one fan said. "You gotta hope that Russ can turn it around or something Idk it’s just a tough situation."

"Someone ask Russell Wilson if he’s thinking about making a HC switch," another fan wrote.

A third fan tweeted, "The season is over for them and he’s probably gonna be gone so why not torture Broncos fans some more."

Despite being in Year 1, Hackett has to be on the hot seat. No one expected the Broncos to be 3-8 heading into Week 13.

Since Hackett is desperate for a win, it makes sense for him to keep every option on the table. That being said, benching Wilson should be seen as a last resort.