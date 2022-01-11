NFL World Reacts To Interesting Broncos Coaching News

The Denver Broncos have spent the last 48 hours adding a number of current NFL assistants to their interview list as they search for the next head coach of the franchise.

One candidate in particular that the Broncos requested permission to interview turned some head because of his connection to a certain MVP quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Denver asked to interview Packers quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coaching vacancy. The Green Bay assistant is one of the brightest young minds in the NFL and is well-liked by Rodgers, who’s worked with him directly for the last three seasons.

To make matters more interesting, another Packers staffer is a candidate for the Broncos gig. Denver requested an interview with Green Bay’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week.

The two requests certainly seem to hint at a pattern of candidates that are close with Rodgers. When coupled with the reports that the Broncos were in the mix, trying to land the MVP quarterback during his holdout last offseason, the NFL world couldn’t help but be intrigued by Tuesday’s news.

The Broncos figure to be suitors for Rodgers once again in 2022. The reigning MVP has yet to decide on what his future will be and whether it lies in Green Bay or elsewhere.

It’s important to note that Getsy, 37, is worthy of head coaching consideration himself. With seven total years of experience with the Packers, in addition to serving as Mississippi’s offensive coordinator, he doesn’t seem far away from being consistently in the conversation for top jobs in the NFL.

The Broncos have established a lengthy list of candidates and will now start to move ahead in the interview process. Time will tell if Getsy factors in further down the line.