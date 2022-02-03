NFL World Reacts To John Elway’s Thursday Statement

Among the allegations former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has made in his federal lawsuit is one that pertains to Denver Broncos executive John Elway.

Flores alleged that Elway appeared “disheveled” and drunk during their interview meeting in 2019. He also accused Elway of showing up to the interview considerably late.

On Thursday, Elway responded to the allegations from Flores with a sternly-worded statement. Elway vehemently denied Flores’ accusations and claims he took him seriously as a candidate.

The Broncos executive and Super Bowl champion said that he interviewed Flores “in good faith.” He justified potentially looking disheveled as stemming from a long night of traveling.

But NFL fans don’t appear to be convinced in the slightest. Some are pointing out some holes in his statement while others are accusing him of outright lying:

Notice he didn’t say he was on time. https://t.co/vU6aNCdywi — Nyke Reagan (@nykebawalker) February 3, 2022

“In good faith” doesn’t mean what Elway thinks it does. https://t.co/5kg8l1ADNJ — Andrew Bechtel (@asbechtel) February 3, 2022

Ya those last two paragraphs sounding like some bs. But we know who nfl gonna side with https://t.co/XMiniy3KBC — Vinny (@vinnyalcaraz6) February 3, 2022

It’ll be hard for Brian Flores to prove what he said about John Elway in his lawsuit without hard proof. It may also bear mentioning that the head coach Elway had fired before interviewing Flores for the job, Vance Joseph, was African-American.

Interestingly, Joseph’s successor in Denver, Vic Fangio was given more one year to prove himself despite nearly identical records after their first two years.

We may never know for sure how Elway really felt about Brian Flores as a candidate for the job. But he’s made it clear that he won’t take Flores’ accusations lying down.

Do you believe John Elway?