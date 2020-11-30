NFL World Reacts To Kendall Hinton’s Performance Today

There have been some bad performances at QB in NFL history, but few have been as bad as what Kendall Hinton put up for the Broncos today.

Hinton was forced into action as a fifth-string QB due to the entire Broncos QBs room being decimated by COVID-19. He had not played the QB position since his junior year at Wake Forest. And it showed today.

Hinton dropped back only a dozen times in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints today. His final statline was 1 of 9 for 13 yards and two interceptions with a passer rating of 0.0 and seven rushing yards.

Were Kendall Hinton a regular NFL QB, perhaps the NFL world at large would have ripped him a little harder. But everyone understands the insane situation he was put into.

On a day when the #Broncos had no QBs available due to COVID-19, QB/WR Kendall Hinton finished 1 of 9 passing for 13 yards with 2 INTs. An unforgettable and forgettable day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

KENDALL HINTON DIDNT ASK FOR ANY OF THIS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 29, 2020

I don’t wanna see not one person picking on Kendall Hinton . Dude had to play at the last minute. No Experience what so ever at QB other than college. — ⚡️𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗦𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛 ⚡️ (@The_Killswitch5) November 29, 2020

I felt so bad watching Kendall Hinton out there pic.twitter.com/gTWQmCEUOe — Matt, the Dentist 👨🏻‍⚕️🦷😷 (@matthewlee7) November 29, 2020

Kendall Hinton was a starting ACC quarterback. He went 1-for-9. None of us would have even a shot at completing an NFL pass. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) November 29, 2020

Kendall Hinton got to live the dream of being a starting QB in the NFL. It wasn’t a dream that he was particularly prepared to live, but he got that chance nonetheless.

Just a few days ago Hinton was a practice squad wide receiver who many people in the Broncos facility didn’t even know.

Unfortunately, what we saw today probably isn’t a sign of future chances he’ll get at the position. Hinton will probably be lucky enough just to get brought back to the practice squad once the other QBs return.

Will we see Kendall Hinton under center next week against the Kansas City Chiefs?