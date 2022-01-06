Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show.

Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.

Once this report from Breer went public, NFL fans shared their thoughts on the Manning brothers refusing pay cuts.

NFL fans aren’t upset the Manning brothers didn’t take less money at any point in their respective careers. What they do want, however, is for them to buy a team very soon.

“Please buy the Giants,” an NFL fan said in response to Breer’s report.

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants

Please buy the Giants https://t.co/CGTLS6MkVY — Fantasy Oracle (@FantasyHandegg2) January 6, 2022

Of course, some fans joked about Eli and Peyton already being owners.

“Peyton should own the Broncos (for obvious reasons),” a fan tweeted. “Eli already owns the Patriots.”

-Peyton should own the Broncos (for obvious reasons) -Eli already owns the Patriots https://t.co/IkmM92AW3H — 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙓 (@AlexVSports) January 6, 2022

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus shared his thoughts on this report, tweeting “Peyton is gonna buy the Broncos, isn’t he.”

Peyton is gonna buy the Broncos, isn't he https://t.co/mkj449okEQ — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 5, 2022

There’s no timetable as to when the Manning brothers want to become NFL owners. For now, they seem to be enjoying themselves on ESPN’s Manningcast.

When the times comes for Eli and Peyton to own a team, they’ll add another layer of excitement to the league.