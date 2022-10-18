NFL World Reacts To Melvin Gordon Unhappy News

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon was benched during the second half of Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards.

Following the loss to the Chargers, Gordon spoke to the media about his role in the offense.

Gordon felt like he could've made a difference for the Broncos. The coaching staff, however, thought otherwise.

"Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates," Gordon told reporters. "It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve helped make a difference, but apparently not."

Gordon added that he was frustrated watching the offense struggle to find a rhythm.

Although this must have been a tough outing for Gordon, he's receiving a lot of credit for handling this situation like a total pro.

"Mad Respect for Gordon, he handled this masterfully," one fan said. "JW gets hurt and they elevate Murray and give him all of the snaps after signing from the PS. Not a good look when your coach starts and signs a player over a vet on his team. That’s how you lose a locker room."

"Keep ya head up Melvin," another fan wrote.

"Look I understand if you want to sit your best active RB to prove a point," a third fan said. "But you better win the game."

Gordon has 208 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, one touchdown and four fumbles this season.

It'll be interesting to see what Gordon's role looks like on Sunday against the New York Jets.