NFL World Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett, Jets Update

The New York Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator, and are reportedly currently speaking with one candidate.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets are meeting with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday morning. Hackett has extensive NFL offensive coordinator experience, having filled the role with Buffalo (2013-14), Jacksonville (2016-18) and Green Bay (2019-21).

Hackett's tenure as head coach in Denver was an unmitigated disaster, and he was fired on Dec. 26 after only 15 games. Can he revive his career as the OC in New York?

That's what people are debating, in addition to discussing what the Jets' interest in Hackett could mean for their pursuit of a veteran quarterback this offseason.

"Jets probably have the same belief the #Broncos had that Hackett means [Aaron] Rodgers," theorized Mile High Report's Ian St. Clair.

"What if we replace the guy we just let walk with almost the same guy, except coming off a humiliating failure?" said Football Outsiders' Mike Tanier, who is clearly not buying into a Hackett resurgence.

"[Jets head coach Robert] Saleh and Hackett both worked together in Jacksonville, so this isn't a surprise he's coming in for an interview," contributed Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News.

"#Jets officially interviewing Hackett today, who has ties to Robert Saleh. Rodgers would be my No.1 veteran QB for NYJ if they're able to coax him away from GB," said Heavy.com's Mike Obermuller.

"Can't think of a better way for the Jets to not jump in the AFC East race next year alongside Buffalo and Miami than by making this move," said Buffalo radio host Patrick Moran.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started nine games for the Jets this year but also missed time due to injury and was benched twice due to ineffectiveness.

New York is said to want to bring Wilson back for 2023, but owner Woody Johnson said last week that he is "absolutely" willing to spend on a quarterback this offseason, calling the position the team's "missing piece."