NFL World Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett's Play-Calling Decision

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Desperate for a way to jumpstart his team's lifeless offense, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a major change.

Hackett is reportedly turning over playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak will try to revive an offense that has been the worst in the league through nine games.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hackett chose Kubiak for the role instead of offensive coordinator Justin Outten because he "is the most familiar voice for [Russell] Wilson."

Broncos fans are at the point where they don't care who is calling plays, they just want to see some progress from the league's lowest-scoring unit.

"I was wondering why they bypassed Outten and went to Kubiak but this makes sense," one fan tweeted. "Either way, I’m glad to FINALLY see something change. Should be interesting!"

"Renewed hope," another added.

"Let’s see if it works," said a third Twitter user.

"Should have done it in September!" another fan chimed in.

The 3-6 Broncos will face the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon in a game where both teams urgently need a win. We'll see if Kubiak will be able to make any positive difference.