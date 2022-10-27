NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract.

Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

With a pivotal matchup on the horizon, Broncos general manager George Paton was asked about the contract he gave Wilson.

Paton still believes the Broncos made the right move by signing Wilson to an extension prior to Week 1.

"We wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle. We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp and we felt really good about Russ. We feel really good about Russ," Paton said. "We wanted to get ahead of it. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ."

The rest of the NFL world, however, disagrees with this notion.

"They based an extension on how he looked… in camp," a fan replied. "Not in actual games that mattered, but camp. This team is a joke."

A second fan tweeted. "Unforced errorrs, man."

"They essentially rolled the dice," Vic Lombardi said. "Pay slightly less than market rate before he outperforms the market rate. Well…"

The Broncos need better results from Wilson and their offense if they're going to turn this season around.

On Sunday, the Broncos will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in England.