NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Healing News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

During the Broncos-Chargers game on Monday night, Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury. He's listed as day-to-day for Week 7.

Speaking to the media this week, Wilson expressed confidence in his recovery process. Additionally, he compared himself to one of the most famous comic-book characters of all time.

"Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly," Wilson told reporters. "I don't know if it's Wolverine blood or what."

Wilson's latest comments about his healing ability sparked a plethora of reactions on social media.

"Bro was never hurt just needed an excuse," one fan tweeted.

"That’s cool and all, but can you still hit open receivers and play QB better? Lol that’s the ability the Bronco’s Country wants to see," another fan wrote.

"It's just comical at this point," a third fan said.

Despite his injury, Wilson plans on suiting up against the Jets this weekend.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson said. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

Wilson has 1,442 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through the first six weeks of the season.