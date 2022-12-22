NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Notable Change

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

With just three games remaining in the regular season, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has decided to abandon his catchphrase.

At the end of Wilson's press conference on Wednesday, he said "Go Broncos" before leaving the podium.

For the past few months, Wilson has been saying, "Broncos Country, let's ride." Even when things got tough, he would say those four words to the media.

Perhaps Wilson realized that Denver's fan base was tired of hearing that phrase. Regardless of the reason, it appears Broncos fans are glad that phase has been thrown in the trash.

"R.I.P. 'let's ride' you will not be missed," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "I think Russell Wilson is broken."

"Thank God," a third fan said.

This has been a disappointing season for Wilson, who has 2,805 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Wilson can end the season on a high note, that would give the Broncos some much-needed optimism heading into the offseason.