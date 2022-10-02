NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Performance Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Perhaps the reports of Russell Wilson's quarterback demise were exaggerated, or at least premature.

After performing poorly through the Denver Broncos' first three games, Wilson is off to a good start this afternoon in Las Vegas. The perennial Pro Bowler connected on 11-of-12 first half passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for scores. Denver still trails 19-16 at intermission, but could be winning if not for a Melvin Gordon fumble, plus seeing Wilson look like this has to be encouraging for fans.

This is the player the Broncos gave up a significant amount of capital for in the offseason.

Despite Wilson and the offense's struggles in the first three weeks, Denver started 2-1. A victory today would ensure them at least a tie of first place in the AFC West after four games.

The Raiders are desperate though, having started 0-3. We'll see if they have enough to hold onto this lead for 30 more minutes.