NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Performance Sunday
Perhaps the reports of Russell Wilson's quarterback demise were exaggerated, or at least premature.
After performing poorly through the Denver Broncos' first three games, Wilson is off to a good start this afternoon in Las Vegas. The perennial Pro Bowler connected on 11-of-12 first half passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for scores. Denver still trails 19-16 at intermission, but could be winning if not for a Melvin Gordon fumble, plus seeing Wilson look like this has to be encouraging for fans.
This is the player the Broncos gave up a significant amount of capital for in the offseason.
Despite Wilson and the offense's struggles in the first three weeks, Denver started 2-1. A victory today would ensure them at least a tie of first place in the AFC West after four games.
The Raiders are desperate though, having started 0-3. We'll see if they have enough to hold onto this lead for 30 more minutes.