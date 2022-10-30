NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning.

It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least.

After the win, Wilson caught up with ESPN's Laura Rutledge on the field. At the end of the interview, he sent a familiar message to Broncos fans.

"Yo Broncos country, let's ride baby!" Wilson said.

Of course, Wilson is getting mocked for his continued awkwardness.

"Seattle fans are just laughing and so lucky he’s not there," Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra said.

"So so so so so so cringe," said one Twitter user.

"This guy is so corny it’s incredible," added another.

"Broncos country is probably ready to kick you out the car" and "His teammates just out of frame, shaking their heads muttering "this m---------r" as they walk slowly towards the locker room" were two other responses.

Hey, Wilson might be odd and corny but if he can build off today and start leading the Broncos to some wins, fans aren't going to care.