NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach.

That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Fangio reportedly met with Broncos GM George Paton earlier this week to outline his vision for the program and the goals he has to get there. It’s unclear if Paton approved of the pitch.

To make matters worse for Fangio, “multiple league sources” with no connection to the Broncos believe Denver will part ways with Fangio in coming weeks.

The future of #Broncos coach Vic Fangio is in doubt heading into today’s game. A detailed look at where it all stands from me, @TomPelissero and @JamesPalmerTV: https://t.co/bTF2bkqWyQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

Vic Fangio is 19-29 in his three seasons in Denver. The Broncos have a talented roster. Questionable coaching decisions and a poor quarterback room proved to be a downfall this season, though.

Fangio’s job has also become increasingly tougher given the current state of the AFC West, which turned into one of the best divisions in football this year. The Chiefs aren’t going anywhere. The Chargers and Raiders appear to be serious threats. What’s the difference between the three teams and the Broncos? They’ve found their quarterback.

Fangio never found his quarterback, and it may just end up costing him his job.

Broncos can’t draft or find a decent QB. Too bad for Vic… https://t.co/Jgbh69gQaH — outwestrich (@actionandjuice) January 8, 2022

Other Broncos fans thinks this is long overdue and it’s time for a coaching change.

There should not be any doubt. https://t.co/3LVLiJPMF3 — Cam W. (@303Sports1) January 8, 2022

If Fangio does indeed get fired, could he potentially land on Jim Harbaugh’s staff if the Michigan head coach leaves for the NFL?

Harbaugh and Fangio in Vegas? https://t.co/BXB13RdmBB — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 8, 2022

Bring Harbaugh and Fangio to Chicago https://t.co/BxtR7Oz3VR — Pranav Menon 🎗 (@pranavmenon_10) January 8, 2022

It’s time for a change in Denver. That is, unless the Broncos want to find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West for years to come.

The current coaching staff and roster isn’t going to beat Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert or Derek Carr enough to win the division title in coming years.