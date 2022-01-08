NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Spun

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio during a game.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach.

That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Fangio reportedly met with Broncos GM George Paton earlier this week to outline his vision for the program and the goals he has to get there. It’s unclear if Paton approved of the pitch.

To make matters worse for Fangio, “multiple league sources” with no connection to the Broncos believe Denver will part ways with Fangio in coming weeks.

Vic Fangio is 19-29 in his three seasons in Denver. The Broncos have a talented roster. Questionable coaching decisions and a poor quarterback room proved to be a downfall this season, though.

Fangio’s job has also become increasingly tougher given the current state of the AFC West, which turned into one of the best divisions in football this year. The Chiefs aren’t going anywhere. The Chargers and Raiders appear to be serious threats. What’s the difference between the three teams and the Broncos? They’ve found their quarterback.

Fangio never found his quarterback, and it may just end up costing him his job.

Other Broncos fans thinks this is long overdue and it’s time for a coaching change.

If Fangio does indeed get fired, could he potentially land on Jim Harbaugh’s staff if the Michigan head coach leaves for the NFL?

It’s time for a change in Denver. That is, unless the Broncos want to find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West for years to come.

The current coaching staff and roster isn’t going to beat Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert or Derek Carr enough to win the division title in coming years.

