NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Broncos Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is undoubtedly the top candidate in this year's hiring cycle. The offensive-minded coach has received interest from the Broncos, Cardinals, Panthers and Texans.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Broncos remain in a "very strong position" to acquire Payton.

Maske added that Payton is "willing to work" with Russell Wilson.

"The Broncos remain in very strong position to be able to get Sean Payton, whatever the interest level by other teams," Maske said. "They have the NFL's wealthiest owners. Payton has told associates that he likes the Broncos' stable ownership and is willing to work with Russell Wilson."

Payton already had a conversation with the Broncos about their job opening. The front office has a first-round pick to send to the Saints in a potential trade.

That being said, some fans still have their doubts when it comes to the Broncos landing Payton.

"I can't imagine another team with better opportunities not being able to make him a better offer," one fan said.

Others, however, believe the Broncos offer Payton the best chance to succeed in 2023.

"Denver has rich owners, a top-10 defense, and, on paper, an accomplished QB," one person tweeted.

"Maske is very reliable especially with Sean Payton, and has been adamant that the Broncos are the front runner," another person wrote.

Payton, 59, is considered an offensive genius in NFL circles.

If the Broncos want their expensive quarterback to right the ship, they need a veteran coach like Payton. There's currently no timetable for his decision.