NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Super Bowl Pick

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton was just hired by the Denver Broncos, but he's already getting acclimated to the role.

Asked on Monday for his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, Payton said he was going with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our division to win anything," Payton said, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Payton, who was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 1997-98, has sparked some reaction from fans on Twitter with his prediction.

"It's this. [Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel] Hackett didn't do this," said one Denver fan. "He talked about how he liked the other teams or said 'someone had to win.' Payton understands a rivalry."

"I agree with Payton," admitted a Chiefs fan. "The whole win one for the division thing is just weird to me."

"That’s what the fan base needs to hear! Hackett always praised and didn’t understand the AFC West hate for each other," another Broncos fan said.

"Oh thanks. Pro-Eagles by being anti-Chiefs," said an Eagles fan.

Payton will be rooting for the Chiefs to lose on Sunday, and then he'll have to shift his focus on trying to beat them.

Kansas City has won 15 straight games over the Broncos dating back to 2015.