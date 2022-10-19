NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos rushes during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images) Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards.

After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in the second half. Despite how odd this situation was, the veteran tailback took the high road.

"Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates," Gordon told reporters. "It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve helped make a difference, but apparently not."

Fast forward to this Wednesday, and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has announced that Gordon will start this weekend against the New York Jets.

The NFL world is understandably surprised by this development.

"That took a turn," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.

"This is bush league from Hackett," Adam Koffler tweeted.

"Plot twist," Mike Garafolo said in response to the news.

Gordon has 208 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, one touchdown and four fumbles this season.

Perhaps this week's benching will lead to an inspired performance from Gordon on Sunday.