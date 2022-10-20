Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.

Rypien has one career start. Ironically enough, it came against the Jets in 2020. He finished that game with 242 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Believe it or not, it sounds like some Broncos fans would like to see Rypien start this weekend.

"Y'all seen how bad Russ has looked when he has practiced? Start Rypien at QB man if Russ isn't even healthy enough to practice," one fan said.

"I want to see what the offense looks like with Brett," a second fan tweeted.

Wilson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. He's listed as day-to-day.

Despite this injury, Wilson said he'll do everything he can to start this Sunday.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson told reporters. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

The Broncos and Jets will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.